Teachers concerned about returning to the classroom

Students at the Laurel Magnet School of the Arts enjoy the first day of the school year Thursday.
Students at the Laurel Magnet School of the Arts enjoy the first day of the school year Thursday.(WDAM)
By Tyler Englander
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -During a COVID-19 briefing on Friday, Governor John Bel Edwards revealed that over 6,000 kids have tested positive for COVID-19 this week alone in Louisiana.

“We have more children sick with COVID-19 than at any other point during this pandemic,” said Edwards.

With school set to begin in 10 days for a lot of Northeast Lousiana, Edwards also sounded the alarm on the effect it could have on the community.

“When they leave school, they go home to parents and grandparents, and then to the larger community,” Governor Edwards told the media.

The Louisiana Federation of Teachers is warning that a return to school could have catastrophic outcomes.

Sandy Lollie is the President of the Monroe Federation of Teachers. She said she’s fielding at least five calls a day from concerned teachers about the prospects or returning with COVID so prevalent in the state.

“When you are in the kind of environment realistically, what can you expect for it perhaps to increase rather than decrease,” said Lollie. “Those are the questions that our teachers and our school support people are asking. What do you do if you find out that someone in your room or in your building has tested positive?”

Lollie acknowledges that it’s critical students learn in-person, but added safety must always come first.

“I would air on the side of safety and give it a chance to have a chance to play another day as opposed to getting the virus and not having that option,” said Lollie.

Although they are unpopular, Lollie says there are other solutions than simply returning in person.

“If it means that we have to delay school a few days, a week until we bring the numbers down and we feel better about it, I don’t think that’s a bad idea,” said Lollie. “To teach virtually until then, it’s better than nothing, and safety still comes first.”

Besides mandating masks, the state hasn’t given any specific guidelines regarding the return to school. They have left the decisions up to local districts.

