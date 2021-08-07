Advertisement

Delhi summer camp helps children connect with their purpose

By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Dozens of kids are heading into the school year with a renewed sense of self. Dream Chaser Summer Camp connects children with their purpose.

Leaders across the community taught young kids skills from managing emotions to time management this week. On Saturday, August 7, they celebrated the accumulation of a week dedicated to positive personal development. The Dream Chaser Summer Camp encouraged students to do just that--dream and to use the power of their minds to tap into their purpose.

“I learned about God, that if you dig deeper, you will find something new,” said King Zachariah Shaffer, a camp attendee.

Professionals from various fields poured all their knowledge into about 40 kids. From budgeting to healthcare children, from the age of 7-11 learned something new every day.

“One day, the Grambling State University social workers came in and talked about social skills and different things of that nature. So they will be able to get ready for school and have a positive outlook on the year,” said Diana Shaffer, the organizer of the camp.

The children soaked up the information like sponges. Then, they put their own goals on vision boards. A tangible reminder of where they want life to take them and who they aspire to be.

“Well, I enjoyed the program. My child enjoyed the program. It was a great give back to the community of Dehli, Louisiana, and it was something for them to do, and it gave them a vision to see what they wanted to be in life and things of that nature. To me, it was a great opportunity for the children,” Jennifer Houston, a parent of one of the camp goers.

The organizer says this was a success and she hopes to make it an annual event.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic incident in Monroe leaves one man dead
Gov. John Bel Edwards holds a news conference in Baton Rouge, La., on Louisiana's...
Gov. Edwards, others provide updates on state’s ongoing fight against COVID
Antonio Hollins, Rickyle Johnson, Jamari Deburr, Jeremiah Freeman,
Four arrested on weapon charges in Monroe
Frankie Strong
Monroe man arrested after narcotics investigation
In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Baby with COVID-19, in need of an ICU bed, was airlifted to a hospital 150 miles away

Latest News

Delhi dream chaser program
Delhi dream chaser program
Teachers concerned about returning to the classroom
Teachers concerned about returning to the classroom
Students at the Laurel Magnet School of the Arts enjoy the first day of the school year Thursday.
Teachers concerned about returning to the classroom
10PM
Teachers concerned about returning to the classroom