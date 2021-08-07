Delhi summer camp helps children connect with their purpose

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Dozens of kids are heading into the school year with a renewed sense of self. Dream Chaser Summer Camp connects children with their purpose.

Leaders across the community taught young kids skills from managing emotions to time management this week. On Saturday, August 7, they celebrated the accumulation of a week dedicated to positive personal development. The Dream Chaser Summer Camp encouraged students to do just that--dream and to use the power of their minds to tap into their purpose.

“I learned about God, that if you dig deeper, you will find something new,” said King Zachariah Shaffer, a camp attendee.

Professionals from various fields poured all their knowledge into about 40 kids. From budgeting to healthcare children, from the age of 7-11 learned something new every day.

“One day, the Grambling State University social workers came in and talked about social skills and different things of that nature. So they will be able to get ready for school and have a positive outlook on the year,” said Diana Shaffer, the organizer of the camp.

The children soaked up the information like sponges. Then, they put their own goals on vision boards. A tangible reminder of where they want life to take them and who they aspire to be.

“Well, I enjoyed the program. My child enjoyed the program. It was a great give back to the community of Dehli, Louisiana, and it was something for them to do, and it gave them a vision to see what they wanted to be in life and things of that nature. To me, it was a great opportunity for the children,” Jennifer Houston, a parent of one of the camp goers.

The organizer says this was a success and she hopes to make it an annual event.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.