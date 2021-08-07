Advertisement

Alabama says it has built method for nitrogen gas execution

Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death...
Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.

The Alabama Department of Corrections disclosed the information in an Aug. 2 court filing. The prison system stated it is waiting to make sure the nitrogen hypoxia system is ready, before writing procedures for how it will be used.

No state has used nitrogen gas to carry out a death sentence.

Alabama in 2018 became the third state - along with Oklahoma and Mississippi - to authorize the untested use of nitrogen gas to execute prisoners.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic incident in Monroe leaves one man dead
Gov. John Bel Edwards holds a news conference in Baton Rouge, La., on Louisiana's...
Gov. Edwards, others provide updates on state’s ongoing fight against COVID
Antonio Hollins, Rickyle Johnson, Jamari Deburr, Jeremiah Freeman,
Four arrested on weapon charges in Monroe
Frankie Strong
Monroe man arrested after narcotics investigation
In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Baby with COVID-19, in need of an ICU bed, was airlifted to a hospital 150 miles away

Latest News

Teachers concerned about returning to the classroom
Teachers concerned about returning to the classroom
Students at the Laurel Magnet School of the Arts enjoy the first day of the school year Thursday.
Teachers concerned about returning to the classroom
10PM
Teachers concerned about returning to the classroom
Former COVID non-believer shares how her experience changed her mind
Former COVID non-believer shares how her experience changed her mind
Nursing home
La. nursing homes begin seeing new COVID-19 cases