Yelp adds vaccine requirement information to business listings

By CNN
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:52 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(CNN) - Yelp has added a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from customers and whether all workers are fully vaccinated.

Yelp users can filter their searches for businesses by those attributes.

Only businesses can add the attributes to their Yelp page.

Yelp says it will monitor the pages of businesses that decide to use the attributes for any backlash for their vaccination policies.

It says they will protect them from reviews that primarily criticize the COVID-19 health safety measures they enforce instead of reviewing their actual first-hand experience with the business.

