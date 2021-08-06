Advertisement

Traffic incident in Monroe leaves one man dead

By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities are investigating a traffic incident that claimed the life of a Monroe man. It happened on August 5, 2021, at around 3:30 p.m.

The Monroe Police Department says they responded to a crash at the intersection of Forsythe Ave. and Oliver Rd. They say an investigation showed that a motor scooter operated by 59-year-old Chris Brown was going westbound in the outside lane approaching the intersection with a green traffic signal.

MPD says, at the same time, a truck was going eastbound approaching the left turn lane at the intersection. They say the truck turned on the flashing yellow signal headed north on Oliver Rd and hit Brown.

Police say Brown was taken to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. The crash is under investigation.

