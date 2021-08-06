Advertisement

Salvation Army hosting school supply drive August 6-8

By Kristen Payne
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Salvation Army in Monroe is trying to helping families as kids return to school. They’re hosting their annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive.

The drive is from August 6-8 at the Walmart Supercenter on Louisville Ave in Monroe.

Captain Jerry Casey says some of the items needed are backpacks, flashcards, rulers, pens, and paper. He says they want to bring back the momentum before school.

“We want to get them excited about going back to school, going back to class, learning, meeting your teacher, seeing their friends again, sitting down, relaxing, and learning. It’s key. The key to success is learning. We want our children here in northeast Louisiana to have every opportunity to go into class, to be prepared, to feel confident, and to move forward,” Casey said.

Members of the Salvation Army will be there on some of the weekends, but you’ll be able to drop off your donations at the barrels inside the store until Sunday.

