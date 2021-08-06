Rayville church shows appreciation to first responders and essential workers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - One church gave a big thank you to first responders and frontline workers today. New Beginnings Christian Ministry offered the heroes a free meal as a thank you for their service amid the pandemic. Especially since the virus has hit some law enforcement agencies hard.

COVID-19 numbers continue to rise throughout the community and first responders and essential workers face the risk of catching the virus every day. They work to keep others safe but while placing their own lives in jeopardy.

“It’s a warning, I mean you get it, and the next thing you know you’re in the hospital. It’s just one of those things you have to work with,” Willie Robinson Sr. Rayville Chief of Police said.

Willie Robinson Sr. is the Rayville Chief of Police and he says he and two of his officers caught COVID-19 last year. Robinson says he didn’t know it was COVID until he went to the hospital.

“I got to where I was having chills, you had to cover up with a blanket, and then I would sweat. I would get cold, and I couldn’t eat. I mean, I couldn’t eat anything. My wife use to bring me the food and say hey here’s dinner, here’s breakfast and I would say, I just can’t eat,” said Robinson.

He says he is blessed The Lord brought him through and he’s here to tell his story but Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley says two of his officers weren’t as lucky.

“I lost two officers in 2020 concerning this COVID and both of those officers were veteran officers here at the Richland Parish Sheriff Department, Randy Vallot and Lord Hamm, both of them passed away due to COVID,” he said.

Sheriff Gilley says some first responders and essential workers have seen many deaths working on the front line of COVID-19. That’s why this free lunch and the act of appreciation from New Beginnings Christian Ministry Members was so special to them.

