Advertisement

‘My 600lb Life’ star Gina Krasley dies at 30

Gina Krasley’s family says the 30-year-old loved to dance and started the “dancing has no size...
Gina Krasley’s family says the 30-year-old loved to dance and started the “dancing has no size limit” Tiktok trend.(TLC)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gina Krasley, who was featured on TLC’s “My 600lb Life,” died earlier this week at her New Jersey home.

“TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley, who shared her weight-loss journey on My 600lb Life,” the network posted on Twitter.

Krasley was “surrounded by her loving family” when she died Aug. 1, according to her obituary.

Krasley’s family says the 30-year-old loved to dance and started the “dancing has no size limit” Tiktok trend.

“She dreamed of one day opening up a dance studio for special needs children,” Krasley’s obituary reads.

Instead of flowers, Krasley’s family is encouraging donations to mental health charities in her honor.

Krasley is survived by her wife Beth, mother Cathy Devereux and sister Ali Samuels.

“My 600lb Life” follows the emotional and physical journeys of extremely obese people who undergo gastric bypass surgery.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body Camera Footage Released in Death of David Harris
City of Monroe releases David Harris body camera footage
Gov. John Bel Edwards holds a news conference in Baton Rouge, La., on Louisiana's...
Gov. Edwards, others provide updates on state’s ongoing fight against COVID
Traffic incident in Monroe leaves one man dead
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said that Lana Cristina, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder...
Infant dead after mother admits to using drugs before breastfeeding
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case...
COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

Latest News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Aide who says Cuomo groped her files criminal complaint
Antonio Hollins, Rickyle Johnson, Jamari Deburr, Jeremiah Freeman,
Four arrested on weapon charges in Monroe
The U.S. Department of Education announced Friday it is extending its pause on student loan...
Biden administration extends federal student loan repayment pause through January
Pedestrians walk past a sign inviting people to apply for employment at a shop in Boston's...
US hiring surges in July, but the variant is the wild card
Frankie Strong
Monroe man arrested after narcotics investigation