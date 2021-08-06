Advertisement

Monroe man arrested after narcotics investigation

Frankie Strong
Frankie Strong(MPD)
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A narcotics investigation conducted by the Monroe police heat team has led to the arrest of a Monroe man.

Police arrested Frankie Strong. They say he is facing three counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS-I and 1 count of possession with intent to distribute CDS-II.

MPD says they conducted the investigation on the 700 block of South 17th street. Officers say they got a search warrant for the residence and recovered 100 pills of ecstasy, approximately 1 pound of marijuana, approximately 100 rocks of crack cocaine, and $25,000.00 in cash.

Police say they found out the residence was mainly being used for selling narcotics during the day while Strong stayed at another residence at night.

