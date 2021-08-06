Grambling State move-in day, vaccine protocols

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Today was move-in day at Grambling State University and they have new COVID-19 regulations. GSU is requiring all students who live on campus to be vaccinated or have a negative test 72 hours before their arrival.

They’re also encouraging unvaccinated students who live on or off-campus, to get tested every 10-14 days. They also have a new approach when it comes to checking in.

Rudolph Ellis, the Vice President of Student Affairs, said they’re taking necessary precautions as 800 students move into dorms this weekend.

“We have a staggered process where we are checking in students by floors, in the various residentials, a three-day check-in process,” said Ellis.

Students can also get a rapid COVID test and register for the vaccine.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic still, our goal is to have a full semester, a full year. Both semesters are fully out and we want to keep everyone safe, we don’t want to go through what we went through last year,” said Nicholas Darby, a Residential Advisor and rising senior at GSU.

Darby said last year, in-person classes had to end early when the virus started to rapidly spread and that’s why they need safety protocols to make it through the year.

“I know the potential of this year, so as long as our students understand that which we will continue to explain to them that if you guys do your job, play your part, this year has mad potential to be what Grambling is about, me what Gram Fam is known to be about,” said Darby.

Ellis said this is just something they have to do to keep students safe.

“It’s important for us to ensure that we do all that we can to ensure that they’re safe, that their well-being is taken care of, and that we care for our students,” said Ellis.

Louisiana Tech University said it’s too early to tell if they’ll require a vaccine or negative test because students don’t move in until labor day. Louisiana Tech and ULM are also requiring students to follow the statewide mandate and mask up.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.