Four arrested on weapon charges in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe police heat team has arrested four men on weapon charges.

Police say they were seen in a parking lot brandishing firearms. They say one of the men was on bond for a homicide that happened in April.

Monroe Police Heat Team make arrest on weapons charges.

On August 5, 2021, officers with the Monroe Police Heat Team responded to the 3000 block of Breard St. after a caller observed several males in a parking lot brandishing firearms. A vehicle fitting the description given to officers was stopped leaving the area. Contact was made with the driver, Antonio Hollins who was on bond for a homicide that occurred in April of this year.

At the same time, one of the passengers, Rickyle Johnson, was observed trying to conceal an AR-15 rifle in between the seats.

Johnson, along with Hollins, and backseat passengers Jemari Deburr and Jeremiah Freeman were removed from the vehicle.

Both Deburr and Freeman had fully loaded Glock pistols concealed in their waistbands after telling police they were unarmed.

Deburr and Freeman were arrested for Illegal Carrying of a Firearm. Johnson was arrested for Obstruction, and Hollins was arrested for Violating a Court Order. As a condition of his bond, Hollins was ordered under house arrest by ankle monitor, and not to be in possession of, or in the presence of anyone with a firearm. Hollins admitted to knowing the passengers in the vehicle he was driving possessed firearms.

