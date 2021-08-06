Advertisement

Appeals court upholds murder conviction of ex-Dallas officer

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2019, file photo, fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger becomes...
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2019, file photo, fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger becomes emotional as she testifies in her murder trial in Dallas. A Texas appeals court has upheld the murder conviction of Guyger, who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. A panel of three state judges on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, ruled that a Dallas County jury had sufficient evidence to convict Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting of Botham Jean.(Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
DALLAS (AP) — A Texas appeals court has upheld the murder conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home.

A panel of three state judges on Thursday ruled that a Dallas County jury had sufficient evidence to convict Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting of Botham Jean.

The decision means Guyger will continue to serve her 10-year prison sentence.

It largely dashes the 32-year-old’s hopes of having her 2019 conviction overturned.

Under her current sentence, Guyger will become eligible for parole in 2024.

