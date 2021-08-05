Advertisement

OPSO donates basketball hoops to Richwood community

By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - A fun way to help out. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is delivering basketball hoops to several communities. Today one of them was delivered to Lynn Drive in Richwood.

The Mayor said there was an old basketball hoop there so the donation really helps out. OPSO is also cleaning up the grounds so the kids will have a safe place to play.

“A lot of our kids today spend all of their time in front of a device or in the house, so they’re not getting that recreation they need to get. So any way we can provide that, and we think this is one, we want to do that,” said Richwood Mayor Gerald Brown.

“It’s good for the kids, so often nowadays officers are portrayed as not your friend but we really are. We’re people front line to serve and protect the citizens of this parish. And we want to keep that message going, and this is one way of doing that,” said Glenn Springfield from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says it’s all about community helping community. Nine more hoops will be delivered to other communities throughout the parish.

