New program at Bastrop state park hopes to get children excited about reading

By Kristen Payne
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Morehouse Parish has a new way to get children excited about reading and the great outdoors. The Children’s Coalition for NELA, CommuniHealth Services, and Morehouse General are partnering with the state park in Bastrop for the StoryWalk program.

Families can now read a book while strolling through Chemin-A-Haut State Park. The StoryWalk is a deconstructed book with pages placed every few feet along the kids’ trail. It’s an opportunity for families to engage and build up their child’s literacy and brain development.

The Children’s Coalition says they chose books that are connected to nature.

“The other neat thing that we have out there is with each page, we have some ABC tips. And so what that is, is asking questions, building vocabulary, and making connections. So it’s not just about reading the story. It’s about taking that a step farther, and really building that relationship and that brain development with the kiddos,” said Julie Emory, Early Childhood Program Manager.

The Children’s Coalition hopes this new program will be at the park for many years to come. New stories will be added so that people can come back multiple times.

