Monroe police looking for suspect in July 23 shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder. The incident happened on July 23, 2021.

According to the Monroe Police Department, 17-year-old Tristan Barber is wanted for a shooting that happened on the 4200 block of Elm Street in Monroe. They say one person was injured during the incident.

MPD says Barber is also accused of aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of a weapon, and violating a firearm-free zone (school).

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Barber, please call the Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274).

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.