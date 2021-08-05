Advertisement

Moderna plans booster doses to help fight virus

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — Moderna officials say while its COVID-19 vaccine’s protection is holding up, it’s planning for booster doses to help fight the highly contagious delta variant.

With “the rising force of infection” from that variant and eventual waning immunity, a “booster will likely be necessary to keep us as safe as possible” this winter, Moderna President Dr. Stephen Hoge told investors.

The shots remain 93% effective four-to-six months after the second dose, according to the latest tracking of Moderna’s 30,000-person vaccine study, the company reported Thursday. But that came before the recent surge in delta-caused COVID-19 cases.

Real-world evidence from multiple countries shows protection, especially against hospitalizations and deaths, remains strong against the delta variant.

Hoge says a half-dose of the original vaccine given six-to-eight months after people’s second shot may provide a sufficient boost. He cited a small study showing that triggered increases in antibody levels high enough to fight variants, including delta.

Moderna and competitor Pfizer are studying a variety of booster strategies. While some countries already have begun offering a third dose to vulnerable groups with weak immune systems, U.S. health authorities haven’t called for boosters.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Tokyo hits record 5,042 daily cases as infections surge during Olympics

— US plans to require COVID-19 shots for foreign travelers

— Malaysia’s daily coronavirus cases top 20,000

— Researchers study chances of “long COVID” in vaccinated people

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
LSP investigating fatal crash in Lincoln Parish, impairment suspected
Kendra S. Tillman, 31; Jerrell Davis, 32
Two sought in Ruston shooting
Morehouse Parish School Board Meeting
Uncertainty remains with school set to begin in two weeks
Monroe residents receive money for rent and utilities from rental assistance program
Monroe residents receive money for rent and utilities from rental assistance program
Sable Barber (left) said that her 15-year-old son didn't show any typical symptoms before...
Mother of 15-year-old COVID-19 patient pleads for others to get vaccinated

Latest News

The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to an emergency alert from a sightseeing plane in the area...
Coast Guard: 6 dead in Alaska sightseeing plane crash
The destructive wildfire season is predicted to continue through September.
‘We lost Greenville’: Wildfire decimates California town
FILE - This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony,...
Couple charged in kids’ deaths face potential death penalty
WAFB file photo of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference Friday after La. breaks records for COVID hospitalizations
I lost two officers in 2020 concerning this COVID
Rayville church shows appreciation to first responders and essential workers