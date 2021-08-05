Advertisement

Make-A-Wish grants two Ruston girls their wish

By Tyler Englander
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Make-A-Wish foundation granted some very special wishes on Wednesday, August 4th, to two girls from Ruston battling health conditions.

Eighteen-year-old Kate Walker was gifted a trip to New York City, while 12-year-old Lyla Boudreaux was gifted horseback riding lessons.

Walker is battling a nervous system disorder.

“I’m excited,” said Walker. “I’m so excited to go and like have the experience with my family.”

Boudreaux suffers from Autoimmune lymphoproliferative syndrome (ALPS). The disorder affects the bodies immune system cells.

“I chose horseback riding, and I thought that was really cool,” said Boudreaux.

The man responsible for the gracious gifts is Louisiana native Bill Windham. Windham knows how precious one act of kindness can be.

“In 1965, my little brother was diagnosed with an irreparable brain cancer and given no chance to survive,” Windham said tearfully.

With his brother struggling in the hospital, former LSU Head Football Coach Charlie McClendon and one of his players visited him.

“Showed up at the hospital, brought my little brother who was fading out a signed football by the LSU fighting Tigers,” said Windham.

Nearly 20 years ago, when he joined Make-A-Wish, Windham decided to repay that gift. Walker is the lucky recipient of Windham’s generosity.

As for what she will do first in New York, Walker says she’ll “go to Times Square and see some people.”

Walker has a message for the man who made her wish a reality.

“Thank you so much. It’s so important to me,” said Walker. “This wouldn’t be possible without them.”

As for Windham’s brother, he is now thriving.

“From that day forward, he got better,” said Windham. “Today, he is 59 years old.”

