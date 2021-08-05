The LEAP scores are down in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The new LEAP scores were released today and they’re down statewide. Many are blaming it on virtual learning. The exams measure students’ knowledge in Math, English, Science, and Social Studies.

Monroe City Schools Superintendent Brent Vidrine says more than 6 percent of students didn’t take the LEAP test last year which impacted the scores. The Department of Education shows the number of students who achieved a satisfactory score in third through eighth fell by 29 percent from 34 percent two years ago. High school students achieving a mastery score fell from 37 percent two years ago to 32 percent.

“Do understand that if children don’t take the exam we get a zero,” said Dr. Brent Vidrine. “It’s just a flat zero, no questions asked.”

During a Monroe Chamber luncheon, Dr. Vidrine says they prepared the students before the tests with programs to keep kids engaged. They used fun ways of learning math by using robots the students would have to calculate its movements this would help them learn to add and subtract.

“Monroe City Schools is wonderful. We had increased test scores for six years in a row. We were a “C” district getting ready to be a “B” district. We have our problems, we have our problems and we will continue to have our problems every day,” said Vidrine.

He says the school district was thriving before the pandemic. He says he’s expecting the district to bounce back. The goal this year is to make sure the students and teachers have a strategy to improve the scores.

“If we only use test scores for kids it will always be ineffective for kids,” Vidrine said.

Officials say they are working hard to put together a program to help students succeed during this difficult time. Click here if you want to see the full leap testing scores.

