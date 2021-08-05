Advertisement

Infant dead after mother admits to using drugs before breastfeeding

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A Kenner woman has been arrested for the death of her 4-day-old child, Jefferson Parish authorities say.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said that Lana Cristina, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder now the classification of her child’s death is now considered a homicide.

On June 10, at around 3:40 am, deputies say they were dispatched to a medical incident at a hotel in the 1100 block of Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey. Cristina called 911 after finding the child not breathing. The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital that morning.

Autopsy results determined that the cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity.

Cristina admitted during an interview that she used narcotics prior to breastfeeding the child.

A warrant was obtained for Cristina’s arrest and she was booked yesterday at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
LSP investigating fatal crash in Lincoln Parish, impairment suspected
Kendra S. Tillman, 31; Jerrell Davis, 32
Two sought in Ruston shooting
Morehouse Parish School Board Meeting
Uncertainty remains with school set to begin in two weeks
Monroe residents receive money for rent and utilities from rental assistance program
Monroe residents receive money for rent and utilities from rental assistance program
Sable Barber (left) said that her 15-year-old son didn't show any typical symptoms before...
Mother of 15-year-old COVID-19 patient pleads for others to get vaccinated

Latest News

WAFB file photo of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference Friday after La. breaks records for COVID hospitalizations
I lost two officers in 2020 concerning this COVID
Rayville church shows appreciation to first responders and essential workers
Body Camera Footage Released in Death of David Harris
City of Monroe releases David Harris body camera footage
GIVING BACK
GIVING BACK
David Harris body camera footage released
David Harris body camera footage released