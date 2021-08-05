Advertisement

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

Data is updated each morning and shows the last week’s new infections per capita
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case...
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case information from across the country.(InvestigateTV)
By Jamie Grey and Lee Zurik
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) - As coronavirus concerns continue, InvestigateTV is mapping new cases across the country.

Using Johns Hopkins University-compiled data, the map shows the average new cases for the last seven days in each county per capita. Hover over any county to see more information including population, cases per 100,000 people, and total new cases in the last week.

Data is updated daily.

Data Visualization: Charles Minshew, IRE for InvestigateTV

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
LSP investigating fatal crash in Lincoln Parish, impairment suspected
Kendra S. Tillman, 31; Jerrell Davis, 32
Two sought in Ruston shooting
Morehouse Parish School Board Meeting
Uncertainty remains with school set to begin in two weeks
Monroe residents receive money for rent and utilities from rental assistance program
Monroe residents receive money for rent and utilities from rental assistance program
Sable Barber (left) said that her 15-year-old son didn't show any typical symptoms before...
Mother of 15-year-old COVID-19 patient pleads for others to get vaccinated

Latest News

The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to an emergency alert from a sightseeing plane in the area...
Coast Guard: 6 dead in Alaska sightseeing plane crash
The destructive wildfire season is predicted to continue through September.
‘We lost Greenville’: Wildfire decimates California town
FILE - This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony,...
Couple charged in kids’ deaths face potential death penalty
WAFB file photo of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference Friday after La. breaks records for COVID hospitalizations
I lost two officers in 2020 concerning this COVID
Rayville church shows appreciation to first responders and essential workers