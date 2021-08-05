Advertisement

Community celebrates lives of 3 Jonesboro teens who died in crash

By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JONESBORO, La. (KNOE) - Family and friends celebrated the lives of three Jonesboro teens who died in a crash on July 26. The funeral, held at Jonesboro-Hodge High School on Aug. 4, truly was a celebration of life for three young people taken too soon. You could really feel the love for 19-year-old LaJermanique Nichols, her brother 17-year-old LaJavion Nichols, and 17-year-old Javious Holden.

LaJermanique Nichols was an upcoming Grambling State University sophomore. Her brother, LaJavion Nichols, was heading into his junior year at Jonesboro-Hodge High School. Javious “J5″ Holden was a rising senior. Both played football for the Tigers.

“It’s great to see that so many people have come out to be supportive of these families and of our school and we’re going to need that support for days, years to come,” said Principal Chevonda Leonard. She’s known the teens since they were in grade school.

“LaJermanique she spoke whatever was on her mind. I told her mother that she was like a mother, she was like a mother hen,” said Leonard.

She remembers the last time she spoke with LaJavion and Javious.

“My last words to him were ‘I want you to be a leader,’ and he smiled at me and said ‘yes ma’am.’ My last words to J5, I saw him getting ready for football practice, and he turns around and all I can remember is his big smile. Those kids were just great students. They were great student-athletes as well,” said Leonard.

The boys’ classmates say they will get through this difficult time by sticking together.

“I love you and I’m forever here,” said a classmate.

Javious’s older brother recognizes the support for both families.

“Even though it was a tragedy, and it’s still warm on everybody’s hearts. It’s just blessed because you know I’m from Winnfield and you know, Jonesboro and Winnfield have a rivalry but they put that to the side and came together as a community for this tragedy,” said Diverious Holden Sr.

The crash is still under investigation at this time. 18-year-old Edward Kary was also in the vehicle and survived. At this time he is listed in critical condition.

