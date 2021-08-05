City of Monroe releases David Harris body camera footage

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The City of Monroe has released never before seen body camera video regarding the events leading to the death of David Harris. Harris died in Monroe Police custody on April 3rd after being seen walking down the middle of the street.

The encounter began when an officer saw Harris walking down the road near Standifer Street and Alabama.

The officer exits his vehicle and says, “what we doing man, come here, come here, hey.”

Harris is heard saying, “I don’t want to talk.”

The officer responds by saying, “I didn’t ask if you wanted to talk. Come here, come here, come here.”

After a discussion, the officer places Harris in handcuffs.

The officer can be heard saying, “I don’t like the way you acting.” I don’t like the way you acting right now homie.”

A passerby who the City says is the mother of one of Harris’s kids can be seen in the video sitting in a car asking the officer, “you gonna take him to the hospital?”

The officer responds by saying, “we gonna figure out what’s going on.”

The woman then tells the officer Harris is “high on PCP.”

The officer decides to take Harris to Ochsner Medical Center in Monroe. In the video, the officer explains to Harris that he is not in any trouble.

Harris is placed in the back of the officer’s cruiser with his hands behind his back. There was little said between the officer and Harris on the five-minute ride to the hospital. However, once the cruiser arrived, Harris began to scream, asking to be “let out of the car.” He then started kicking the door, trying to get out of the vehicle.

When the officer opened the door, Harris had managed to get his hands in front of him. He then began to resist the officer in his attempt to get Harris out of the vehicle. Once he did, the struggle continued in the parking lot, with two Ochsner Police Officers struggling to contain Harris.

Once they could contain him, the decision was made to take him to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Nothing was said between the officer and Harris on his way to OCC.

When he got there, officers can be seen carrying Harris from the police cruiser into the facility.

Once there, he is seen on the ground. A nurse arrives, and CPR is started on Harris. Harris did not survive.

Last week, District Attorney Steve Tew announced he would not file criminal charges against any of the officers involved in Harris’s death.

