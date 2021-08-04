Advertisement

Two sought in Ruston shooting

Kendra S. Tillman, 31; Jerrell Davis, 32
Kendra S. Tillman, 31; Jerrell Davis, 32(Ruston Police)
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Aug. 4, 2021
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Authorities are searching for two individuals believed to be involved in a shooting. The incident happened on August 3, 2021, at around 2:30 a.m.

According to the Ruston Police Department, they were called to McDonald’s on Trenton Street in reference to a shooting. They say a victim was found at a different location and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities say after getting statements, they were able to get warrants for 31-year-old Kendra S. Tillman and 32-year-old Jerrell Davis. Tillman is wanted for one count of obstruction of justice and Davis is wanted for four counts of attempted second-degree murder, police say.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tillman and Davis to call the Ruston Police at 318-255-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 318-255-1111. A tip may also be submitted online or text “TIP515” to Crimes (274637) to send a text message. Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if their information leads to arrest or indictment.

