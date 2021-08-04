Advertisement

Target to offer debt-free education to front-line workers

A sign at a Target store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Target Corp....
A sign at a Target store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Target Corp. is joining a growing list of retailers and restaurant chains offering educational assistance at select online institutions for its front-line workers amid a fiercely competitive labor market. The Minneapolis-based discounter said Wednesday, Aug. 4, that it plans to spend $200 million over the next four years to offer its workers free undergraduate and associate degree programs in business-oriented majors at select institutions such as University of Arizona and University of Denver.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Target Corp. is joining a growing list of retailers and restaurant chains offering educational assistance at select online institutions for its front-line workers amid a fiercely competitive labor market.

The Minneapolis-based discounter said Wednesday that it plans to spend $200 million over the next four years to offer its workers free undergraduate and associate degree programs in business-oriented majors at select institutions such as University of Arizona and University of Denver.

Like a slew of other big names like Walmart, Taco Bell and Disney, Target is teaming up with Guild Education, a Denver startup that negotiates deals between companies and colleges for the program.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morehouse Parish School Board Meeting
Uncertainty remains with school set to begin in two weeks
FILE
LSP investigating fatal crash in Lincoln Parish, impairment suspected
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state's latest surge in coronavirus cases, on...
La. breaks record for COVID hospitalizations
WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
Body camera
NAACP meets with Ouachita Parish Sheriff on body cameras

Latest News

FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19...
Nursing home to workers: Get vaccine or lose your job
This undated photo provided by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency shows Pentagon Police...
Pentagon IDs officer killed in violence outside building
Bridging the Great Health Divide Documentary
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Over half NY Assembly wants to oust Cuomo if he doesn’t quit
The delta variant continues to spread as vaccination rate increases.
The delta variant continues to spread as vaccination rate increases