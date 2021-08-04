Advertisement

Mother of 15-year-old COVID-19 patient pleads for others to get vaccinated


Sable Barber (left) said that her 15-year-old son didn't show any typical symptoms before testing positive for COVID-19.(Sable Barber | Sable Barber)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — “He’s a fighter, and I’ll be by his side every step of the way,” Sable Barber said regarding her son Arlando.

The 15-year-old is on emergency dialysis after finding out he caught COVID-19.

“He was complaining of tummy aches,” Sable explained. “He didn’t have any fevers or anything to lead to this.”

She said Arlando nearly collapsed at an appointment with his primary care physician. That’s when he was rushed to St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.

Doctors there recommended him to Ochsner LSU Health-St. Mary Medical Center in Shreveport after testing him for COVID-19 and determining that his “kidneys were shut down.”

Medical professionals have said the Delta variant is attacking younger people. Willis-Knighton Health System previously told KSLA News 12 that it has seen a 50% increase in pediatric hospitalizations within the past two months. And an official with the Louisiana governor’s office said Wednesday’s “4,778 new cases of COVID in Louisiana included 890 children.”

Sable said her family is not vaccinated and she does not know where her son contracted COVID-19. However, she said her family plans to get vaccinated now.

“At this point, you don’t need to have no symptoms to catch COVID and end up on a death bed. Just make sure y’all taking it serious and do what y’all need to do.”

Right now, Sable said, her son Arlando is responsive and alert and they’re holding out hope that he will not need a kidney transplant.

