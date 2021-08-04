LSU says ‘no plans to implement any restrictions’ in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sent a letter to season ticket holders to give them a little insight into plans for the upcoming football season and the news was a welcome relief.

“... at this time, there are no plans to implement any restrictions that could impact your game day experience,” the letter read in part.

University officials said they are continuing to consult with campus and state health officials for a normal season inside Tiger Stadium.

They added they will inform ticket holders of any changes.

Local businesses nearby LSU are getting ready for the upcoming season.

“We started planning for gamedays at the beginning of July,” said Allison Franklin, General Manager at City Slice.

LSU Football season is the busiest time of year for the folks over at City Slice.

“Those 7 home games that we get a year, is really the bulk of our business for the Fall semester,” said Franklin.

Last year when we were in the thick of Covid-19, gamedays were no fun. It impacted the pizza place, not allowing them the opportunity to really roll in some dough.

“Especially being on this street, football is everything to this business,” said Franklin.

It’s the same sentiment just a few doors down.

“We kind of count on those 7 weekends a year. That’s kind of why we’re on the corner, why we’re next to LSU. We definitely do depend on those LSU Football home game weekends,” said Patrick Wilkerson, owner of Bengals and Bandits.

Last year, Wilkerson says not a lot of tailgaters walked through his door on gamedays.

“We typically have about a thousand people come here a home game weekend. So, without that foot traffic, we definitely have to make different plans and arrangements,” said Wilkerson.

He’s hopeful he doesn’t have to change his plans this Fall.

“This year we’re kind of working backwards. We had planned for a full capacity, full tailgating. If there were changes now, we wouldn’t have much time to plan for that,” said Wilkerson.

“It is a passion, it is a religion,” said LSU fans Kent and Scott DeJean, known as the ‘Evil Twins.’

The DeJean twins have not missed an LSU home football game in 40 years.

“We kind of feel like kids at Christmas. This is the gift you look forward too every year,” they said.

The pair is excited to be ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’ from a full capacity Tiger Stadium this Fall.

“My brother and I are both vaccinated, we are going to be outside, they are following the CDC requirements and so I feel comfortable. And if ever there feels a day when I don’t feel comfortable, I have the freedom not to go,” said the twins.

WAFB reached out to Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks about the gameday experience there. He said, “We are having conversations. If these numbers don’t change we will have to add preventative steps.”

