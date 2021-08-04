Advertisement

LSP investigating fatal crash in Lincoln Parish, impairment suspected

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on I-20, just west of Grambling. The incident happened on August 4, 2021, at around 5:00 a.m.

According to La. State Police, an investigation showed a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Braulio Huerta of Ruston was going eastbound in the inside westbound lane of I-20. They say an 18-wheeler that was going westbound saw the vehicle and tried to avoid hitting it but couldn’t.

LSP says the vehicle hit the rear axle of the trailer in a head-on manner. They say Huerta was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. LSP says impairment on the part of Huerta is suspected and toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

In 2021, Troop F has investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 39 deaths.

