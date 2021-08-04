Advertisement

Louisiana’s statewide indoor mask mandate goes into effect

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The statewide indoor mask mandate, which Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced he was reinstating earlier this week in an effort to stop the fourth surge of COVID-19, goes into effect Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The mask mandate applies to all people age five and older and will remain in effect until at least Sept. 1. However, the governor said he would extend it if necessary.

RELATED: Stretched to the max, nurses in need of reinforcements as La. breaks COVID-19 hospitalization record

Gov. Edwards made the announcement Monday, Aug. 2 during a news conference about the state’s rising number of COVID cases and hospitalizations driven by the Delta variant of the virus.

The governor and Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) said the fourth surge of the virus was pushing the state’s hospitals to the limit.

Louisiana surpassed its record for hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, Aug. 3 when LDH reported 2,112 patients statewide. The previous record of 2,069 hospitalized patients was set on Jan. 7.

“The data in Louisiana clearly point to the severity of our situation, and the urgency to act now,” said Dr. Kanter said Monday. “Over the weekend we reviewed new data from the CDC showing that while vaccination reduces one’s chance of becoming infected with COVID-19, those who do become infected with the Delta variant despite being fully vaccinated are likely at risk of transmitting it to others. This new information and other recent data showing the Delta variant is more than twice as transmissible as the original strains of COVID-19 bolster our recommendation to the Governor to put a universal mask mandate in place immediately.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morehouse Parish School Board Meeting
Uncertainty remains with school set to begin in two weeks
FILE
LSP investigating fatal crash in Lincoln Parish, impairment suspected
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state's latest surge in coronavirus cases, on...
La. breaks record for COVID hospitalizations
WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
Body camera
NAACP meets with Ouachita Parish Sheriff on body cameras

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Indoor statewide mask mandate goes into effect Wednesday, Aug. 4
Indoor statewide mask mandate goes into effect Wednesday, Aug. 4
The hope is final approval of the vaccine will motivate more people to get it, prompt more...
Full FDA approval for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could help kids
(Source: Wikipedia Commons)
Fourth member of Gov. Edwards staff tests positive for COVID-19
Misinformation is hindering the campaign to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.
COVID-19 misinformation spreads like a plague