Funeral arrangements set for former Monroe mayor

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for former Monroe Mayor Abe Pierce, III.

His funeral will be held at the Monroe Civic Center on August 6, 2021.

Pierce passed away on August 1. Mayor Friday Ellis said his decades of service were invaluable and there’s no doubt he inspired hundreds, if not thousands of people throughout his lifetime.

Pierce was the first elected African American mayor of Monroe.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.