AP: Police brass eyed in probe of Black man’s deadly arrest

MONROE, La. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are investigating whether top Louisiana State Police brass obstructed justice to protect troopers who punched, dragged, and stunned Black motorist Ronald Greene during his fatal 2019 arrest.

It’s a significant expansion of the federal inquiry that began as an examination of the troopers’ violence against Greene. Investigators are now probing allegations top police supervisors disregarded body camera evidence, quashed a recommendation to arrest one of the troopers, and pressed a state prosecutor not to bring any charges.

That’s according to documents obtained by The Associated Press and a half dozen people familiar with the case.