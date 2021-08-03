Advertisement

La. breaks record for COVID hospitalizations

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state's latest surge in coronavirus cases, on...
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state's latest surge in coronavirus cases, on Friday, July 23, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)(Melinda Deslatte | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The fourth surge of COVID-19 continues to push Louisiana’s hospitals to the limit.

In what has been coined the “darkest days of this pandemic,” the state’s department of health reported 2,112 patients in hospitals statewide on Aug. 3, breaking the previous record of 2,069 set on Jan. 7.

LDH also reported 4,725 new cases and 59 new deaths.

“Louisiana is in the throes of a very difficult surge of COVID-19,” Governor John Bel Edwards said after reinstating a mask mandate. “Our healthcare heroes are exhausted and their ability to deliver care is being stretched to the limit. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, and help turn this around. The life you save may be your own.”

“We are no longer giving adequate care to those patients,” Dr. Catherine O’Neal said in a press conference Monday.

