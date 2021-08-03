Advertisement

Immunocompromised boy, 7, hospitalized with COVID-19; mom urges vaccinations

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A mother’s worst fear came to fruition when her 7-year-old immunocompromised son was hospitalized with COVID-19. She is now encouraging others to get vaccinated and wear a mask.

Ashley Henderson spent three days at the hospital with her 7-year old son, who tested positive for COVID-19. Her son has common variable immune deficiency, a condition that makes him more susceptible to getting sick.

“I didn’t know how, honestly, it was going to turn out. He was really sick,” Henderson said. “Saturday evening, he wasn’t feeling well, and then, he actually woke up about 2 a.m. with a pretty significant fever, just not feeling well, was real flushed, real fatigued, just real listless. He just pretty much slept for three days. He was just not himself at all.”

Ashley Henderson's 7-year-old son has common variable immune deficiency, a condition that makes him more susceptible to getting sick. He was hospitalized for three days after catching COVID-19.(Source: Ashley Henderson, KMOV via CNN)

Henderson says her family did everything they could to protect the 7-year-old, all getting vaccinated and making sure he learned from home. Somehow, he and her husband still got the virus.

“We don’t really know where he would have got that from because we do keep him… pretty much in a bubble because we don’t know how things affect him when he does get sick,” Henderson said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said there were 13 pediatric COVID hospitalizations across the region’s hospitals this week.

Dr. Wail Hayajneh, a pediatric infectious disease expert, expects that number to grow.

“We are seeing more patients, more kids with COVID-19. Not just that, we are seeing more severe disease, and some patients are being admitted to the intensive care unit,” Hayajneh said. “If we have no higher rate of immunization, we’re going to see more cases.”

Henderson hopes her son’s story will encourage others to do their part to get vaccinated and wear a mask.

“If people are not going to protect themselves, do it for other people, people like my son that doesn’t have an immune system to fight this stuff off,” she said.

