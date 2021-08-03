Advertisement

Home Depot requiring workers to mask up amid COVID surge

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Home Depot is taking action to fight the new surge of COVID-19.

The Atlanta-based business announced Monday that all associates, contractors and vendors will have to wear a mask while inside their stores, office locations and distribution centers.

They’ll also have to wear a facial covering while in a customer’s home or business.

The rule is in effect regardless of vaccination status.

Customers will also be asked to wear masks, which will be offered to those who enter stores without one.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
Former Monroe Mayor Abe Pierce, III
Former Monroe mayor passes away
Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife
WAFB file photo of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards reinstates indoor mask mandate; warns about severity of delta variant
The bodies of three men were recovered from the Toledo Bend Lake area over the weekend.
SPSO: Bodies of 3 men recovered from Toledo Bend area

Latest News

Supporters of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., camp with her outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington,...
CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3
An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple...
Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after probe finds he harassed 11 women
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing mounting pressure to resign after a New York Attorney...
Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after AG report
Vehicles turn onto Queen Kaahumanu Highway from an emergency access route opened after...
Huge California fire grows as heat spikes again across state
Businesses prepare for Governor’s mask mandate that begins Wednesday
Businesses prepare for Governor’s mask mandate that begins Wednesday