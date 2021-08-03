Former LSU track star Mondo Duplantis wins gold for Sweden at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (WAFB) - Former LSU track star Armand “Mondo” Duplantis has won a gold medal for pole vaulting at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Duplantis, a Lafayette native, is competing in the Olympic games representing his mother’s native country of Sweden.

He claimed the gold medal Tuesday, Aug. 3 with a 6.02-meter (19.75-foot) vault. His gold medal vault on Tuesday was one-hundredth of a meter shy of the Olympic record.

