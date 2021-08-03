Businesses prepare for Governor’s mask mandate that begins Wednesday

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Local businesses are preparing for the governor’s new mask mandate that starts on August 4, 2021.

Anyone five years of age and older is required to wear a mask entering a business, school, church, or other inside location regardless of their vaccination status.

With Lousiana having the worst vaccination rate in the country, many business owners and staff don’t have an issue with the new order.

“We’ve been through the absolute worst where we’ve had to completely shut down to where we are now where we just have to wear masks.” The HUB owner Amanda Lyon expressed about the mandate. “And although the Delta variant is very ugly, and it’s impacting Louisiana very much, wearing a mask is pretty simple compared to what we’ve had to go through.”

Sydney Campbell, a waitress at Kayla’s Kitchen believes, “Just one thing you have to do to help the world.”

The mask mandate is effective until September 1, 2021, and could be extended by the governor if needed.

