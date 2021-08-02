Advertisement

West Monroe Police Department accepting applications for Citizen’s Police Academy

By Kristen Payne
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department is gearing up to host its Citizen’s Police Academy, and they’re now accepting applications.

The department says they typically have about 20 participants at a time, and since 2008 there have been close to 600 graduates.

The academy is a ten-week program that’s held once a week. It consists of learning about patrol operations, investigations, crime scene, K-9, SWAT and more. Topics are introduced and taught by members who specialize in the area.

The mission is to foster better understanding between the citizens and police through education about the practices and services.

“It gives us a chance as the police to interact with the citizens in a much more laid back situation,” WMPD public information officer C.J. Beck. “It allows us to hear what they hear. Sometimes we forget that as police, we forget what it feels like to have police cars in our rearview mirror and we get nervous. It gives us a chance to get back in touch with that but it also gives the public a chance to see the ins and outs of the police department, all the things that we do.”

Beck teaches the DWI investigations and drug recognition aspect of the academy. There’s even an option to participate in a ride-along.

He says the department is fully staffed but the new hires are going through training, and the department will be looking to add more members in the near future.

“I know that in two years, we’re going to have a massive retirement turnover, and so we’ll have a pretty big spike in hiring again. The hiring process from start to finish in the academy and field training takes about a year. So you figure this time next year, we’re going to really be recruiting again, to fill the big prepare for those positions that are retired,” Beck said.

To learn more about the WMPD Citizen’s Police Academy, click here.

