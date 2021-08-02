Third staff member from Gov. Edwards’ office tests positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A third staffer from Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office announced Monday, Aug. 2.

Gov. Edwards announced Friday, July 30 two other staff members had tested positive for the virus.

Five additional staff members were potentially exposed to the virus due to the third COVID-positive staff member, officials say.

RELATED STORIES:

“The Governor’s office has a high rate of fully vaccinated staff including these staffers who were vaccinated against COVID earlier this year. While breakthrough cases such as these do happen, they typically do not result in serious illness. The Governor’s Office practices all CDC and LDH-recommended COVID mitigation measures, including indoor masking, quarantine and isolation, and COVID testing after exposure,” the governor’s office said a statement Monday.

The news came shortly before the governor was scheduled to hold a news conference on the state’s rising number of COVID cases and hospitalizations.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.