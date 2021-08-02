Advertisement

3 dead, 1 hurt in rural South Carolina shooting

Investigators say more than one person has been killed in a shooting in rural South Carolina...
Investigators say more than one person has been killed in a shooting in rural South Carolina and deputies released the name and picture of a man they want to interview.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say three people have been killed in a shooting in rural South Carolina.

Deputies released the name and picture of a man they want to interview.

News Release - For Immediate Release Shooting Investigation Greenwood, SC (Release Time – August 2nd, 2021, 4:00...

Posted by Greenwood County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 2, 2021

Greenwood County deputies said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Monday at a home just off U.S. Highway 25 about 8 miles south of Greenwood.

Sheriff’s Office Maj. Cody Bishop told The Index-Journal of Greenwood that three people were killed and one hurt.

He did not give a motive or the shooting.

Deputies named 36-year-old Jeffery David Powell a person of interest and released two photos of him.

