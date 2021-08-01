Saints sign veteran RB Devonta Freeman

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints added some depth at the running back position with the signing of seven-year veteran Devonta Freeman.

Freeman’s scored 33 touchdowns rushing, and 11 touchdown receptions. He’s totaled 4,144 yards rushing in his career.

Freeman suited up for the Falcons (2014-19) and the Giants (2020) in his time in the NFL.

Freeman played in five games with four starts for New York in 2020, carrying 54 times for 172 yards with one touchdown and catching seven passes for 58 yards.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.