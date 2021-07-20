Feed Your Soul: Revival Pizza Co.

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Zack Howse, Owner of Revival Pizza Co., is a unique individual, and his personality comes out in his restaurant and food.

“I’m a weirdo. I am strange. And I’m unabashedly not an adult. Like I’m still living the kid life. I’m not afraid to dance in front of you. I’m not afraid to look like an absolute idiot, for a laugh,” says Howse.

Those that grew up in the 80s and 90s will feel as if have stepped back in time into your old family room in your parent’s house. The restaurant has vintage items like a Gizmo stuffed animal and a poster for a $10,000 reward for a unique red and white bicycle.

“More than 80s 90s it’s really just a love for nostalgia; The Sandlot, Ninja Turtles, Mr. Rogers,” Howse remembers.

His fun extends to the menu as well with offerings of pizza names like Take me to your Leader and a Monte Cristo egg roll.

There is more to the heart of the restaurant that Howse has included that is evident if you have a chance to meet him.

“A part of this is also a passion of pizza, people; and part of the people side of that is a Christian faith,” says Howse.

There is another element in the restaurant is family; his wife helped paint the mural, and his father inspired the restaurant’s logo.

But the feeling of the family goes further into the staff at Revival Pizza.

Zack House’s oven master T.K. Landers remembers how Howse was determined to have him as part of the staff.

“He came straight to me and was like, ‘Look dude, I need you, I will come pick you up and bring you home every day just to get you to work here, That first day, that’s just how we started, just like that,” says Landers, “All I have to do is be like, ‘Hey Zack, I just need to make a few groceries for my... for my children. No problem, get the keys, go handle your business.’”

So, if you are in Sterlington, and need a mix of nostalgia, faith, family, and pizza, you can always head to Revival Pizza Co at 8707 Hwy 165 S Monroe, LA 71203.

