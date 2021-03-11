Advertisement

KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!

KNOE Team of the Week!
KNOE Team of the Week!(KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Vote for our Team of the Week here! -- New polls open by Wednesday afternoon and close Thursday morning. -- Bookmark this page for future polls!

If you don’t see the poll above this line, voting is closed. Come back on Saturday (football season) or Wednesday afternoon (other seasons) to vote! During high school football season, the week’s poll typically opens on the weekend after all games are played. It then ends sometime on Wednesday morning. For other seasons and sports, voting begins on Wednesday and closes Thursday morning. The short timeframe is due to their overlapping schedule. The winning team will be contacted shortly after the poll has closed.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Landon Harper, 31
Man accused of paying teen for sex at Monroe Circle K
Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz - High School Football Scores
A man was killed in line for gas in Metairie, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Driver killed in line for gas, deputies say
File photo
State orders immediate closure of nursing homes evacuated to Independence facility
The City of Bastrop Civil Service Board suspended Carl Givens two weeks after being appointed...
Bastrop Police Chief suspended 2 weeks after appointment

Latest News

Ferriday falls to ASH 65-8.
Ferriday falls to ASH
The KNOE Sports team showcases highlights from the Mangham, St. Frederick and OCS wins.
Mangham upsets Oak Grove; St. Frederick owns Menard; OCS leaves Southwood in the dust
The KNOE Sports team showcases highlights from the Sterlington, Caldwell and Winnfield wins.
Sterlington tops Loyola; Caldwell wins over Peabody; Winnfield squeaks by J-Hodge
The KNOE Sports team showcases highlights from the West Monroe win.
West Monroe shuts out Sam Houston