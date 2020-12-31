KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast

What a difference a day makes! Whereas we were dealing with 110 degree feels-like temps yesterday, a cold front brought rain and much more tolerable temperatures to the ArkLaMiss for our Monday. We may continue to see scattered showers and storms this evening, though the trend will be towards drier weather overnight. Lows will fall to near 70. The front will keep pushing south over the next few days, resulting in slightly cooler temperatures and much lower humidity until Friday. Rain chances will also be minimal. Overnight lows will be downright comfortable, with morning temperatures between 65 and 70 possible Tomorrow, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings. How about that! Unfortunately, the heat and humidity will make a strong return for the weekend, with soup-like air and highs in the middle to upper 90s once again spreading back into the picture starting Friday afternoon. Bottom line: enjoy Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms early. Lows near 70.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. Lower humidity.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 90. Lower humidity.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Lower humidity.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon downpour possible. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Humidity returns.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the middle 90s. A stray shower or storm is possible.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 90s. A stray storm is possible.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 90s.

