Beat the Ace 2021 Edition - Play Here!

Beat the Ace is back for another year! This is your chance to show off your skills at picking which high school football teams are going to come out on top through the high school football season. The game is free to play and if you take your best shot, you just might Beat the Ace!

How Do I Play?

It’s easy! Just follow the links on this page to get to the game page. Each week, we will list 10* head-to-head high school football match-ups. You simply choose which team will win their game. Whoever gets the highest score each week will get congratulations from The Ace and a cool T-shirt! The deadline to make your picks is 7:00 PM on the day of the game.

*With the possibility of players or teams being forced to quarantine due to COVID-19, matchups could change or be removed after the week’s contest begins. Changes will be listed below.

Fan Gallery: If you’re out at a game, why not upload a picture to the Fan Gallery? You can find it on a tab in the Beat the Ace game module.

Attention Live Tweeters! - Want to be part of the team? If you plan to attend games regularly and want to help get score updates out to fans, send us a DM on Twitter and tell us which games you plan to attend. If you tweet pictures of the scoreboard at the end of each quarter, we might retweet you! Find us at @KNOE8 on Twitter

