KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast

Tropical Storm Nicholas formed this morning and is heading north along the coast of Mexico. Nicholas is expected to strengthen as it moves towards Texas. Storm Surge Warnings and Hurricane Watches have been issued for a portion of the Texas coast. Here in the ArkLaMiss, expect to see a lot of rain this week as this system brings moisture inland with it. Our southern parishes can expect to see 3-4″ of rain from Nicholas over the next 7 days while those along I-20 rainfall totals closer to 2-3″ and those in the northern portion of the viewing area will likely see 1-2″. Flash flooding and areal flooding will become a concern as the ground will likely become extremely saturated.

Tonight, cloud cover increasing with a stray shower possible. Temperatures in the low 70s.

Monday, scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon will help keep temperatures cool with highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday, scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected across the region, with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Wednesday, the middle of the week, features the most rain as Nicholas moves through the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures in the mid-80s.

Thursday & Friday, rain chances remain for the end of the week but will taper off as we head into the weekend. Temperatures ranging from the upper 80s.

Saturday & Sunday, rain chances start to dwindle, and temperatures rise back into the upper 80s.

