Boil advisories for Northeast Louisiana

(KFYR)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jun. 3, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KNOE) - If you would like to notify KNOE of a boil advisory update, please email us at news@knoe.com and put the word “Boil” in the subject line along with the name of the water system. If you send in a boil order, please follow up with us when it’s rescinded.

Boil Order Updates for NELA Systems

[HAVE A QUESTION? READ THE FAQ]

What Does This Mean?

Boil water advisories were issued because water conditions or problems can lead to water that is of questionable microbiological quality / contaminated. It does not mean that the water is definitely unsafe, just that the water *could* be unsafe, even by a small chance. After a boil water advisory is issued, samples from the water system are sent to a state lab for testing. If the tests determine that the water is safe to drink, the boil water advisory will be rescinded. The whole process usually takes 2-3 days but varies by system and incident.

How to Boil Your Water

Health experts offer the following advice for residents under a boil advisory:

  • It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
  • Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.

Contact La. Dept. of Health with any Concerns

  • LDH/OPH Engineering Services [Website]
  • P.O. Box 4489
  • Baton Rouge, LA 70821-4489
  • Phone: 225-342-7499

