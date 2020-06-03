Boil advisories for Northeast Louisiana

(KNOE) - If you would like to notify KNOE of a boil advisory update, please email us at news@knoe.com and put the word “Boil” in the subject line along with the name of the water system. If you send in a boil order, please follow up with us when it’s rescinded.

Boil Order Updates for NELA Systems

As of 9:02 AM on 9/24/2021, the Louisiana Department of Health/Office of Public Health hereby rescinds the limited boil advisory issued by the Walnut Bayou Water System. The samples collected on 9/23/2021 cleared today. #KNOEboil — KNOE 8 News (@KNOE8) September 24, 2021

A boil order has been issued for the Village of Grayson in Caldwell, La. #KNOEboil pic.twitter.com/cDD9ObO1sp — KNOE 8 News (@KNOE8) September 20, 2021

What Does This Mean?

Boil water advisories were issued because water conditions or problems can lead to water that is of questionable microbiological quality / contaminated. It does not mean that the water is definitely unsafe, just that the water *could* be unsafe, even by a small chance. After a boil water advisory is issued, samples from the water system are sent to a state lab for testing. If the tests determine that the water is safe to drink, the boil water advisory will be rescinded. The whole process usually takes 2-3 days but varies by system and incident.

How to Boil Your Water

Health experts offer the following advice for residents under a boil advisory:

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.

Contact La. Dept. of Health with any Concerns

LDH/OPH Engineering Services [ Website

P.O. Box 4489

Baton Rouge, LA 70821-4489

Phone: 225-342-7499

