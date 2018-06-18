Monroe man to be set free after 40 years in prison

A man convicted of a 1977 Louisiana murder is eligible to be released after decades behind bars for a murder the victim's family doesn't believe he committed.

In a news release sent to us by the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s office, the DA's office says Gerald Manning pleaded guilty and was re-sentenced in court on Monday. The DA's news release did not specify the charges to which Manning pleaded guilty.

To get that information, we contacted Manning's defense team. His defense team said he pleaded guilty to lesser charges, something the DA's office did not mention.

Gerald Manning was convicted of the 1977 murder of Vonda Harris. Manning, who was 17-years-old at the time, was given a mandatory life sentence without eligibility of parole until serving 40 years. He has served 41 years. In 2012, U.S. Supreme Court ruled Louisiana's life sentencing for those who commit homicide under the age of 18 is unconstitutional.

Vonda Harris' family has supported Manning's release. Her daughter, Rhondalyn Harris said they do not believe Manning killed their mother.

"We apologize that your life was taken from you for a murder you did not commit," she said.

For ten years, an investigation into Manning's case has been underway by Kristin Wenstrom with the Louisiana Center for Children’s Rights (previously known as the Innocence Project out of New Orleans). They say Manning's release is also due to new DNA evidence.

“I am thrilled that Gerald’s wrongful incarceration is finally being brought to an end, and that he will soon be reunited with his loving family. Gerald was an innocent child who had his life robbed from him. He deserves to be fully exonerated, but this compromise allowed him to be released today rather than forcing him to wait years in prison while we fight in court," Wenstrom said in a press release.

The defense says Manning was interrogated for 33 hours. In a press release, they also told KNOE children like Manning are four times more likely than adults to falsely confess.

Those who would like to help him transition from prison to the outside world can donate to his freedom fund (https://www.mightycause.com/story/Geraldfreedomfund) or purchase items from his Amazon wish-list (http://a.co/97pupMt).

----------

Back Story:

According to court records, in October of 1977, the Ouachita Parish Jury convicted Gerald Manning of attempted aggravated rape and second-degree murder of Vonda Harris. The jury also convicted Manning for the aggravated rape of his neighbor, a sixty-year-old Monroe woman.

On February 21, 1977, a worker found Harris' body in an alley, with her hands tied behind her back. She had been raped and beaten to death.

On August 9, 1977, Monroe Police Department responded to a call complaint of a possible rape. When officers arrived, the found the sixty-year-old victim. The victim claimed her neighbor - Manning raped her.

The same morning, police made contact with Manning and took him in for questioning. Manning took a lie detectors test, admitting he went to neighbor's residence but said they did not have sex.

Manning was set free to go home. Hours later he was called back to the station. Records say Manning made an unrecorded oral confession that he forced his neighbor to have sex.

According to records, Manning confessed to the murder-rape of Harris.

To read more on the case visit: https://law.justia.com/cases/louisiana/supreme-court/1980/380-so-2d-46-1.html