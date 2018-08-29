Union Parish couple helping a special needs man find his way back home

Charlie Johnson and Jacob are joined at the hip. It appears they'd known each other for years, but it's only been a week.

Johnson said he and his wife were coming from Oklahoma when they stopped at a store. They met Jacob, who said he was walking to Texas.

All he had was candy wrappers and a backpack with toy guns.

"He walked all the way from Kansas City, Kansas. He had blisters on his feet that big," Johnson said, making a circle with his hand by touching the tips of his index finger and thumb.

The Johnson's said they wouldn't let Jacob's trek on foot continue. Citing their faith, they also said they knew they couldn't let him be on his own because Jacob said he has autism.

They don't know why he was alone, but Jacob said he's never alone.

"That's when you said, 'you know my father'... my earth father, no. My heavenly father, yes. He's always been with me," Jacob said.

We asked Jacob if he's running away from someone, but he said he's running toward a better life. He said he's been around prostitution and been abused at one point.

"The life that isn't meant for anything. I wouldn't put the most hated person in that life," Jacob said.

But, life is looking brighter now that he's here at this Union Parish home. The Johnsons still aren't sure exactly who he is, where he's from, or if someone's missing him.

The Union Parish Sheriff's Office is helping. They've run his name and fingerprints in a national database, but have had no luck.

Until then, Jacob is going to be with the Johnsons waiting and enjoying his new family.

The sheriff said Louisiana State Police are now getting involved.

The Johnson's are asking anyone with any information to please contact police or KNOE 8 News at (318) 888-8888. You could also email news@knoe.com.

