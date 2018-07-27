UPDATE: Ruston math teacher accused of selling meth

Ruston teacher accused of selling meth

Casey Oden | Photo: Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a Ruston teacher on charges related to the manufacture or distribution of controlled substances. According to arrest information available online, 43-year-old Casey Oden was arrested by West Monroe Police.

According to court documents, Oden was found to be in possession of 85.8 grams of meth. Authorities say someone told them that he could buy 3-4 ounces of meth from Oden and arranged the sale. Police say when Oden traveled from Ruston to meet at a motel in Calhoun, they pulled her over. Upon searching her, they discovered the meth and pills believed to be Alprazolam and Diazepam.

Oden has been charged with:

*Produce, Manufacture, Distribute or Possess with Intent Schedule IV Narcotic (x2)

*Possession with Intent/Distribute/Manufacture of CDS-II

Casey Oden teaches 8th grade in the Lincoln Parish School System. According to their website, she teaches math at Ruston Junior High School.

Lincoln Parish Schools Superintendent Mike Milstead says they are aware of the arrest. He says that he believes the West Monroe Police Department is still investigating the matter and when he learns more, the appropriate action will be taken. He says, as of now, Oden is still employed but could be put on paid leave depending on what the investigation uncovers.

Oden was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on Thursday. She has since bonded out of jail.