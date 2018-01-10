Pit bull kills woman at West Monroe area pet hotel, OPSO says

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office confirms that a woman died after being attacked by a dog at a West Monroe area pet boarding facility Tuesday night.

OPSO spokesperson Glenn Springfield did not release the name of the victim in his initial press statement, but a family member told KNOE that her name was Laura Williams Ray. The victim's identity was also released publically on social media by friends and family and other media outlets prior to this story going online.

Springfield said it was apparently a pit bull that attacked Ray. The dog was being boarded at the Happy Hound Hotel on Smith Street. He said Ouachita Parish Animal Control now has the dog.

The name of the dog's owner was not disclosed. Although OPSO said they believe it was a pit bull that attacked the victim, that has not been confirmed. We are reaching out to animal control for details.

The boarding facility is just south of West Monroe, in the Brownsville area. Since Happy Hound Hotel is outside West Monroe, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Family members provided us with Laura's name and a photo, but have asked the media to give them time to grieve and cope with Laura's death. KNOE will respect those wishes and has ceased contact with the family. We have invited them to talk to us when they are ready.