Oak Grove police officer accused of rape, resigns

David Tyler Boyd | Photo: Louisiana State Police

OAK GROVE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested and charged a north Louisiana man with rape. According to Louisiana State Police, 27-year-old David Tyler Boyd of Lake Providence was arrested on August 6th in Oak Grove.

Investigators say they received a complaint in July that a teenager had been raped by a 27-year-old man. The rape allegedly happened in East Carroll Parish. State police say they believe Boyd had sex with the teenager.

KNOE has learned that Boyd was a police officer at the time of the alleged rape, but he has since resigned.

Boyd has been charged with second-degree rape. He was transferred to the River Bend Correctional Center in Lake Providence. His bond was set at $50,000.